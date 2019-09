What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

At least one person died in a head-on collision early Friday morning south of downtown Oakdale.

According to the Oakdale Police Department Facebook Page, the crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. at Albers Road just south of Warnerville Road.

Traffic is being diverted at Patterson Road. Albers Road is closed.

We’ll have more information this story later this morning.

