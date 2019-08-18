One killed, two hurt in crash on Highway 108 near Knights Ferry

A Calaveras County woman was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 near Knights Ferry, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at Kennedy Road, just west of the Stanislaus-Tuolumne County line.

A Hilmar resident, 66-year-old Robert Trindade, was driving west on 108 in a 2017 Infiniti Q70 sedan, approaching Willms. Douglas Flat resident Catherine Gibson, also 66, was in the southbound lane of Kennedy Road, stopped at the sign at the 108 intersection.

Behind the wheel of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, she failed to yield to westbound traffic on the highway and pulled into Trindade’s path, according to the CHP. The front of the Infiniti struck the left side of the Equinox, which overturned and came to rest on its right side within the westbound lane of the highway.

Gibson and her passenger, Jo Anne Gibson, 61, of Douglas Flat, both were pinned in the SUV and had to be extricated.

All three people involved in the crash were taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Catherine Gibson died of her injuries. Jo Anne Gibson was treated for minor injuries, the CHP reported, and Trindade for moderate injuries.