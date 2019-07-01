CHP reports fatal crash on Oakdale-Waterford Highway

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision Monday evening on the Oakdale-Waterford Highway.

Few details were available on the crash, reported at 7:13 p.m. at Rice Road, including the number of people killed. One vehicle was engulfed in flames, according to the CHP’s online log.

That part of the Oakdale-Waterford Highway was closed as emergency responders worked the scene. It is about halfway between Oakdale and Waterford.

The Modesto Fire Department and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District were on hand.

