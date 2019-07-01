Oakdale
CHP reports fatal crash on Oakdale-Waterford Highway
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision Monday evening on the Oakdale-Waterford Highway.
Few details were available on the crash, reported at 7:13 p.m. at Rice Road, including the number of people killed. One vehicle was engulfed in flames, according to the CHP’s online log.
That part of the Oakdale-Waterford Highway was closed as emergency responders worked the scene. It is about halfway between Oakdale and Waterford.
The Modesto Fire Department and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District were on hand.
