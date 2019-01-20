Tornado warning in north part of Stanislaus County

A tornado warning for northeastern Stanislaus and southwestern Calaveras counties is in effect until 4:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
The warning was put in effect at 3:30. It’s for an area near Oakdale and the unincorporated community of Eugene. The system is moving east into Calaveras County.
It’s the third tornado warning of the day, the forecaster said. The others were in northeastern San Joaquin County in the areas of Linden and Waterloo, and in west-central Calaveras County over Rancho Calaveras.
There have been no confirmed tornado touchdowns in the region, but there was a funnel cloud sighting east of Linden, the forecaster said, and tree damage from the strong winds.
