Woman sought in armed robbery of Rite Aid drugstore in Oakdale

Oakdale police are looking for a woman who robbed a Rite Aid store at gunpoint Saturday night.
The woman, described as Latina, in her late 20s to early 30s and speaking with a Spanish accent, entered the 1300 W. F St., drugstore at about 9:15 p.m. Showing a gun, she demanded and received an undisclosed amount of money, then fled.
The woman is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and is estimated to weigh between 130 and 140 pounds, according to a Facebook post by the Oakdale Police Department. She has black hair; her eye color was not reported.
During the robbery, the woman wore a dark, hooded sweat shirt with undetermined red lettering across the chest, black yoga style pants and black athletic shoes with thick white soles.
No one was injured in the robbery, and how she fled and in which direction was not reported.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call Oakdale plice Officer Andrew Stever at 209-847-2231 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
