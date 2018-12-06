UPDATE: Woman, child from Kelseyville, reported missing, are found

UPDATE: A woman from Lake County who was reported missing Thursday afternoon after being last seen in Oakdale a night earlier has been found, according to the Oakdale Police Department.
There was no further information about the case.
INITIAL STORY: A woman from Lake County and her 4-month old daughter have been reported missing after last being seen in Oakdale.
Jamie Palmer, 22, and her daughter Layla Wallace, of Kelseyville, were last seen by Palmer’s mother on Monday, said Oakdale Police spokeswoman Janeen Yates. She did not know where in Oakdale they were last seen.
Palmer was visiting an unknown friend in or near Oakdale, Palmer’s mother told Oakdale Police.
She reported them missing on Wednesday night.
Palmer’s mother also is from out of the area but Yates did not know if they traveled to Oakdale together or why she reported Palmer missing two days after last seeing her.
Yates said investigators are looking into whether Palmer has used her cell phone or credit cards since she was last seen.
Yates could not say early Thursday afternoon whether the woman and baby’s disappearance appears to be suspicious.
Palmer is described as white, with long blond hair and standing 5 foot 5 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a camouflage fleece, black shirt, and black boots.
Layla is described as an infant with blond hair and hazel eyes, weighing about 23 pounds.
Kelseyville is about 50 miles north of Santa Rosa.
Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is encouraged to call Oakdale Police at 209-847-2231.
