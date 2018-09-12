Saddles stolen in Oakdale. No info on thieves or getaway car (or horse?)

Three saddles valued at several thousand dollars were stolen from the Diamond K Saddlery store in Oakdale recently.
Oakdale police officers on Sunday morning responded to a report of a broken front window at the 146 N. Yosemite Ave. business. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Police Department said in a news release.
The stolen saddles are a Bob’s Custom Wade, a Diamond K Saddlery Wade and an American Saddlery Pleasure Saddle with a buck stitched seat. Police released photos of the saddles to assist in their recovery.
Anyone with information on the saddles or theft is urged to call Oakdale police at 209-847-2231 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
