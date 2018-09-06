Oakdale man faces charges of kidnapping, torturing ex-girlfriend

An Oakdale man remained in custody Thursday, facing multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend.
Monday morning, a resident went to the Oakdale Police Department to report she’d been assaulted the day before by Nicholas Rojas Ramirez Jr., 54. She said she and Rojas went to his residence, where she was held against her will, tortured and assaulted with a baseball bat. Rojas reportedly threw her phone to prevent her from calling 911.
A warrant was issued for Ramirez’s arrest because his whereabouts were unknown. Police located him Tuesday, conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody.
He was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on suspicion of torture, domestic violence/choking, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, making threats and disabling a phone during an emergency, Oakdale police said.
Bail has been set at $500,000.
