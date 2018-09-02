Four hurt in two-vehicle crash at Woodward Reservoir

Four people were injured Sunday afternoon in a vehicle collision at Woodward Reservoir Regional Park.
One patient was flown from the scene by helicopter and three others were taken by ground ambulance, California Highway Patrol Officer James Dixon said. All the patients were adults, he said, and none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
The crash happened at 12:50 p.m. on the shoreline road called South Drive, east of the park entrance off 26 Mile Road. One vehicle was westbound, the other eastbound, and they collided head-on, Dixon said. “Someone wasn’t paying attention.”
Traffic at the popular destination north of Oakdale already was heavy on the Labor Day weekend. It came to a standstill and backed up quickly on South Drive after the crash.
