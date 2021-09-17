Modesto Junior College invites students, alumni to celebrate 100th anniversary Sunday

George Lucas appears in a birthday video for Modesto Junior College. Modesto Junior College

Modesto Junior College will celebrate 100 years of educating the local community with a virtual and in-person event for students, alumni and community members on Sunday.

Students attended the college’s first courses on the same date in 1921, according to a press release. School leaders will organize celebrations throughout the year in honor of the institution’s centennial.

The event this weekend will begin at 1 p.m. on MJC’s East Campus Quad, according to the release. It will feature speakers including Yosemite Community College District Chancellor Henry Yong, MJC President Santanu Bandyopadhyay, student body president Marie Marquez and alumni.

College officials will unveil a time capsule buried in 1987 and detail plans to renovate East Campus Quad. The college’s foundation will award 25 $6,000 scholarships through the Finish Line Scholars Program, spokeswoman Jeanette Fontana said in an email.

The college officially launched its Centennial Celebration Thursday with a YouTube video outlining its history. In the video, alumni and Star Wars creator George Lucas shared his gratitude to MJC for giving him an affordable opportunity to further his education.

“I think community colleges are extremely important,” Lucas said in the video.

He wished the college a happy birthday. “Don’t party too hard,” he added.

MJC will pursue projects throughout the year led by students and faculty to explore the college’s history, according to the release. School officials are also planning a fundraising campaign for the MJC Foundation to raise money for scholarships and emergency student grants.

More information on MJC’s Centennial Celebration can be found at mjc.edu/100.

Emily Isaacman is the education reporter for The Bee's community-funded Economic Mobility Lab, which features a team of reporters covering equity, economic development and education.



