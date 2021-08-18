Modesto City Schools reports 27 student Covid cases from first week of school

There were four reported cases of COVID-19 in the first week among students at Davis High School. aalfaro@modbee.com

Modesto City Schools reported a 0.109% positivity rate the first week of school.

This translates to 27 COVID-19 cases among students, and seven among staff in the first week of full-time learning on campus at Modesto’s largest school district. There are 31,064 students and staff on campus total.

The numbers were posted Tuesday to the district’s Covid-19 weekly dashboard.

Of the positive student cases, 10 were reported at elementary schools, four were reported at middle and junior high schools and 13 were reported at high schools. Six staff cases were reported at high schools, and one was reported at Bret Harte Elementary.

Fremont Elementary and Open Plan had the highest positivity rate at 0.629%, or four student cases.

The district’s most recent dashboard update prior to this one was June 4. Then, the district reported a positivity rate of 0.012% for the two weeks prior, which reflected one case each among staff and students. Only about half of students and staff were on campus at the time.

