Scientist who blew whistle on tobacco industry will speak again to Stanislaus County

A scientist who helped expose the addictive nature of tobacco will speak to Stanislaus County students via Zoom.

The Jan. 28 event will feature Dr. Victor DeNoble, a researcher for Philip Morris in the 1980s. He went on to speak before Congress and in other venues about how the industry concealed the effects of nicotine.

DeNoble spoke at several schools in the county in October 2019, including a visit to Orestimba High School that was featured in The Modesto Bee.

He mixed humor with vivid descriptions of how tobacco affects the body, and how he needed FBI and Secret Service protection when he testified.

The upcoming talk will be online only because of another threat to people’s lungs, COVID-19. It is sponsored by the county Office of Education and Sutter Health.

The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Interested people can click on the Zoom link at www.stancoe.org/events.

The password is PHAST, which stands for the office’s Protecting Health and Slamming Tobacco program. It discourages conventional cigarettes, vaping and chewing tobacco.