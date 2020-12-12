Teacher who spent over 30 years as a teacher in Modesto dies of COVID complications

Gerald “Jerry” Jarvis, a computer and adult education teacher, as well as an adult education counselor at Elliott Continuation School, recently passed away from complications related to COVID-19 according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Jarvis, who was with Modesto City Schools for 32 years, all of which were at Elliott, contracted COVID-19 outside of the work environment in mid-November, according to the post.

Jarvis was known for bringing doughnuts for all of his students and the entire staff on the last day of every quarter as well as visiting “every office/classroom” on a daily basis to ask how everyone was doing.

“Jerry was loved immensely by everyone, and he will be truly missed,” the post said. “His memory will live on, not only on the Elliott campus, but also in the entire Modesto community.”