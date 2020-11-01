Names of Note: Stanislaus FFA members top nation in nursery, farm machinery contests

Abigail van Klaveren of Modesto used her touch with nursery plants to win a national FFA competition. Cole Marchy of Turlock topped a contest that involved fabricating farm machinery.

They were among thousands of members who competed at the three-day annual convention, ending Thursday, Oct. 29. The 93rd annual event took place via video because COVID-19 canceled the live gathering in Indianapolis.

Van Klaveren is part of the family that owns Generation Growers, a Modesto-area producer of potted plants for retail garden centers. She graduated in May from Modesto High School and now studies horticulture at Oregon State University.

Van Klaveren won an Agricultural Proficiency Award in the category of nursery operations at the convention. She explained for the judges how she propagates plants, manages greenhouses, creates soil media and helps with customer workshops at the family business.

She is the daughter of Deanna and Roger van Klaveren. Her FFA advisers at Modesto High were Scott Layne and Julie Schellhase.

Learning since 9 on dairy farm

Marchy won a Proficiency Award for agricultural mechanics design and fabrication. He is the son of Lori and Bob Marchy and the fourth generation in a dairy farming family.

Marchy was only 9 when he started learning about welding and other metal fabricating skills on the farm. He went on to build a hydraulic dump trailer pulled by an ATV, and another 34-foot trailer that tilts to unload materials.

Marchy graduated from Turlock High School in the spring and is majoring in agriculture technology management at Kansas State University.

His FFA advisers at Turlock High were Randee Prada-Vitorino, Joe DiGrazia, Anton Fernandes, Chad Booth and Alexandra Hahlbeck.

FFA was founded in 1928 as Future Farmers of America. It later shortened the name to reflect the fact that many members live in cities and suburbs.

The organization has about 700,000 members in 8,612 chapters. Most of the instruction is by agriculture teachers at high schools. Members learn about crops, livestock, machinery, public speaking and other career skills.

