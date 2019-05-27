Applicants still sought for 2019-20 class of Leadership Modesto program

Josh Boyd, left, Paul Crabill, center, and Jerod Havel, right, and other members of Leadership Modesto are replacing the fire damaged play structure at Graceda Park in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, June 9, 2018. Modesto Bee file

The application deadline is nearing to be part of the 2019-20 class of Leadership Modesto, a Modesto Chamber of Commerce program.

Leadership Modesto was created more than 30 years ago to foster new leaders through a 10-month program that instills knowledge and understanding of the many facets of community life, a news release from the program says. Participants are exposed to local business, arts and culture, nonprofit organizations, public safety, education and more. There also is a weekend retreat to help classmates bond.

The chamber seeks applicants from a cross-section of the community, including business, professional services, government, education, civic organizations, the arts and labor.

To ensure sincere commitment, all applicants are screened and finalists will be interviewed. Tuition is $1,295 per participant. At least $295 of the total must be paid by the applicant. The remainder maybe paid by the applicant, his or her employer or a community organization.

Applications are due June 7. They can be downloaded at www.modchamber.org/leadership-modesto. For more information, visit that same website, please call the Modesto Chamber at 209-577-5757 or email rtaber-smith@modchamber.org or leadershipmodesto@gmail.com.

For high school students, the Stanislaus County Office of Education has its own program, Leadership Academy, modeled after Leadership Modesto. Through it, juniors and seniors from throughout the county learn about emerging community issues and expand their knowledge and awareness of local career and volunteer opportunities.

There is no cost to students accepted into Leadership Academy. Leadership Academy is supported entirely by donations and in-kind services from sponsors including Storer Transportation, Acme Construction, E.&J. Gallo Winery, Mocse Credit Union, the Mary Stuart Rogers Foundation and North Modesto Kiwanis Club.

Upon completing the program, Leadership Academy graduates receive a scholarship that can be applied to such education expenses as college application and SAT fees, books, materials and more.

To learn more, go to www.stancoe.org/division/educational-options/prevention-programs/leadership-academy or call 209-238-1367.