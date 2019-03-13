Queen of the career fair. Ballet dancer stands out at Modesto middle school.

Firefighters, cops, veterinarians and other medical professionals. Pretty standard career and college fair candidates.
But in bodice, tutu and ballet flats, Brittnie King stood out as much in the Glick Middle School gymnasium Wednesday morning as she would have walking down the street.
King, a first soloist with Modesto’s Central West Ballet, said she was excited to talk with among dozens of professionals speaking with sixth- through eighth-grade students at the fair. She encouraged children to pursue their dreams but advised them that a dancer’s path is a hard one, physically and financially.
Dancing is her passion, but Central West is just one of three jobs she has. She joined Central West in 2008 and has danced in productions of “Cinderella,” “Swan Lake,” “The Nutcracker,” “Giselle” and more.
Central West, which is working to become a fully professional ballet company, is “taking over” Tresetti’s World Caffe in downtown Modesto for a fundraiser Thursday night, , King said.
The dancers will work as celebrity bartenders. From 5 to 9 p.m., the restaurant, 927 11th St., will donate 10 percent of all proceeds from each dinner ticket and 100 percent of bar tips to Central West.
Comments