Modesto luncheon lauds four women who worked hard to learn English, and two who help

Trinidad Estrada, left, was one of six people honored at the 20th annual Celebrate Literacy awards luncheon for the Literacy Network of Stanislaus County in Modesto, CA, on Friday, March 8, 2019. At right is Beatrice Martinez, who is Estrada’s program coordinator at the Central Valley Opportunity Center. Dave Williams Literacy Network of Stanislaus County