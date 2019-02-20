Bonds will raise $131 million for Modesto schools. Who will oversee how it’s spent?

Principal Scott Genzmer, middle, shows facilities and district guests the 50’s era classrooms and portables at Franklin Elementary School in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Modesto City Schools has two bond measures on the November ballot to generate funds for renovating elementary school facilities. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com