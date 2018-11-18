Stanislaus State, MJC, other schools announce plans for week ahead

A Stanislaus State official Sunday night announced the campus would be closed through Nov. 25 due to poor air quality from the fires in Northern California.
The four-year university in Turlock joined other area schools that decided to shutter campuses at least on Monday, if not through the entire Thanksgiving week.
Modesto City Schools announced Sunday via social media it would remain open, although it would “support your choice as a parent if you choose to keep your child at home.”
Modesto Junior College alerted students Sunday afternoon the campus would remain closed on Monday.
“All classes and extracurricular activities on campus are canceled during this time. The college will continue to assess the forecast for air quality on a day-to-day basis. A decision will be made regarding the campus status for Tuesday, November 20, by Monday at 3 p.m.,” according to a statement on its website.
The air quality index forecast for Modesto on Monday is 231, or “very unhealthy.”
UC Merced announced Sunday afternoon it would close this week and re-open on Monday, Nov. 26.
“Some of our students and their families have lost their homes or are still waiting to learn the fate of loved ones,” Chancellor Dorothy Leland said in the statement issued Sunday. “Some will remain on campus through the holiday break because it is safer or healthier than returning home.”
The air quality index forecast for Merced on Monday is 160, which ranks as “unhealthy.”
Brian VanderBeek, spokesman for Stanislaus State, wrote Sunday night: “Stanislaus State’s Turlock and Stockton campuses will remain closed through Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, due to unhealthy air quality and the scheduled Thanksgiving Holiday break. All classes, events, work and activities, including residential life and athletic events, are canceled from Monday, November 19th through Sunday, November 25th.”
Meanwhile, a Modesto City Schools official announced Sunday that the decision to remain open “did not come lightly. Student and staff safety has been, and will remain, our number one priority.”
School is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, with a minimum day on Wednesday.
Monday would bring: A “rainy day schedule,” where students would remain indoors as schools would open additional classrooms and gyms and take other measures to make sure students remained safe.
“A supervised environment provides our students with instruction and support services should this be necessary,” the statement read. “We will continue to keep you updated as we move forward through this short week.”
Comments