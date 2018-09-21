Fifth-grader Zack Shivar, 10, shows off his peace rock, which he painted to resemble a pearl. They share the same first three letters, he pointed out. Sept. 21, 2018.
Education

Summit Charter Academy builds a garden of rocks and peace

By Patty Guerra

pguerra@modbee.com

September 21, 2018 04:27 PM

What does peace look like? It looks like a flower, and a ladybug, and a heart.

And it also looks like a Ninja Turtle, the University of Tennessee logo, and a Pokemon.

Summit Charter Academy, located at Hatch and Central near Modesto, celebrated International Day of Peace on Friday by starting a rock garden. Each of the 420-plus students — and most teachers — contributed a rock painted to resemble what peace meant to them.

For fifth-grader Zack Shivar, that meant a pearl. “They share the same first three letters,” he said, of “peace” and “pearl”. “And it’s my birthstone.”

