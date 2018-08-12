Small fire draws crews to Mark Twain Junior High in west Modesto

A small fire was quickly controlled Sunday afternoon at Mark Twain Junior High School in west Modesto.
Flames damaged a covered walkway between classrooms on the California Avenue side of the campus but did not get inside any rooms, Battalion Chief Jesse Nicasio of the Modesto Fire Department said. It responded to the 12:23 p.m. call with help from the Ceres Fire Department.
The new school year is expected to start as scheduled Monday at Mark Twain, said spokeswoman Becky Fortuna with Modesto City Schools. The affected part of the hallway will be closed off to students and staff, she said, and nearby classrooms will be “air scrubbed” as a precaution.
Nicasio said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Sunday’s fire was not nearly a bad as the one that destroyed a wing at Bret Harte Elementary School in south Modesto on Dec. 29. Investigators said three minors committed the $3 million arson.
