How Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law, law enforcement feel about death penalty moratorium

Janey Peterson was glad to hear that Gov. Gavin Newsom granted reprieves to all 737 condemned inmates awaiting executions in California prisons. Her brother-in-law, former Modesto resident Scott Peterson, has been on death row for nearly 14 years for murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son.

The death penalty moratorium will be in place for the duration of Newsom’s time in office. After that, a future governor could decide to resume executions. That doesn’t do much for Scott Peterson’s appeals, his sister-in-law said.





“Clearly, it’s a relief,” she told The Modesto Bee during a phone interview 17 minutes after Newsom signed an executive order halting the death penalty. “But it’s hard to understand how it’s going to impact our case, because the reality is that Scott’s execution day wouldn’t fall within Governor Newsom’s term. It wouldn’t be scheduled within those eight years.”

The written briefs in Scott Peterson’s appeals have been submitted, but the state Supreme Court has not yet scheduled oral arguments. That process could take several years.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager, who led the prosecution against Scott Peterson, said Wednesday she was surprised by Newsom’s sudden announcement to halt executions.

“I think the family members and friends of the victims of death row inmates will be justifiably outraged by this decision,” Fladager said in an e-mail.

The state hasn’t executed anyone in more than a decade because of legal challenges. But without Newsom’s moratorium, executions could have resumed for more than 20 inmates who have exhausted their appeals if those challenges were cleared up.

Laci vanished from her Covena Avenue home on Christmas Eve 2002. Her husband said he had been fishing in San Francisco Bay and came home to an empty house, and thousands joined in unsuccessful searches.

Scott Peterson was arrested shortly after the bodies of mother and fetus washed ashore in the bay. He was later convicted of double murder, and he has been housed on death row at San Quentin State Prison since March 2005.

On Wednesday, attempts by The Bee to speak to Laci Peterson’s family were unsuccessful. Her mother, Sharon Rocha, was relieved when California voters in 2016 rejected Proposition 62, which would have eliminated the death penalty and commuted death sentences to life in prison without parole.

“I just hope people truly understand what (the death penalty) is about,” Rocha told The Bee in November 2016. “It’s not about revenge or paybacks. It’s about due justice.”



