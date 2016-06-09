Hit and run victim arrested for ramming other driver in Sonora

An Angels Camp man is accused of chasing down the driver who fled the scene of a crash in which he was involved and stopping him by using his car as a battering ram.
At about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Christopher Metcalf, 25, of Sonora, was driving a Nissan pickup westbound on Mono Way when he ran a red light at Greenley Road and hit a Honda Accord. He then fled the scene, according to a press release from the Sonora Police Department.
The driver of the Honda, Daniel Roy, 34 of Angels Camp, chased after the Nissan and ran into it from behind.
Metcalf turned and traveled the wrong way down Hospital Road and Roy followed him, according to the release.
Roy allegedly continued to ram his Honda into the Nissan, eventually causing it to spin out and strike a parked vehicle. “Roy then rammed the driver’s side of Metcalf’s vehicle, pinning it against a brick wall,” according to the release.
Both drivers exited their vehicles and became involved in a verbal confrontation until witnesses intervened.
Both drivers were uninjured, but their vehicles sustained moderate to major damage, mostly as the result of the ramming incident. The parked vehicle sustained moderate damage, too.
Metcalf was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence, misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor driving on a suspended drivers’ license.
Roy was booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.
Comments