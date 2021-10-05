Cardiologist from Sonora charged in hit-run that killed Reedley nurse near Fresno

A cardiologist from Sonora has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a Reedley woman.

James Leonard Comazzi, 68, was arrested Monday and was booked into Fresno County jail; he posted bond Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol Lt. Austin Matulonis made the arrest announcement Tuesday afternoon in front of the family of Juliana Ramos as they stood next to a portrait of her.

The incident that killed the 26-year-old nurse took place shortly after midnight Feb. 10, following a collision on northbound 99 near Manning Avenue where a big rig had collided with a Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai driver had major injuries.

Ramos stopped her car in the center median to render aid to the victim, and was struck and killed by the driver of a red SUV, who sped away after the collision.

The CHP received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers that identified Comazzi and his home in Sonora where the vehicle was located.

A search warrant was issued Monday evening and Comazzi’s attorney advised his client to surrender to authorities. He was taken into custody at 6 p.m., without incident where he was booked in jail.

He is charged with felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 5:15 PM.