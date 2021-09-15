Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Crime

2 people hurt in southwest Modesto shooting Wednesday evening

Lydia Gerike lgerike@modbee.com

Two people were shot and injured Wednesday evening in southwest Modesto, police said.

Modesto Police officers were called out around 6:30 p.m., Sgt. Robert Hall said.

Although Hall could not confirm a location of the shooting, multiple officers were examining shell casings around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Yosemite and South Avenues, near Paradise Road and Tuolumne Boulevard.

Hall said there is no threat to the public at this time. The two victims did not have life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors in the area said they heard as many as 10 gunshots, and one man said he saw someone fire a gun and then a car speeding off.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service