2 people hurt in southwest Modesto shooting Wednesday evening

Two people were shot and injured Wednesday evening in southwest Modesto, police said.

Modesto Police officers were called out around 6:30 p.m., Sgt. Robert Hall said.

Although Hall could not confirm a location of the shooting, multiple officers were examining shell casings around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Yosemite and South Avenues, near Paradise Road and Tuolumne Boulevard.

Hall said there is no threat to the public at this time. The two victims did not have life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors in the area said they heard as many as 10 gunshots, and one man said he saw someone fire a gun and then a car speeding off.

