Modesto mom charged after driving into canal with 3 children in alleged DUI crash

A Modesto mom was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after driving into a canal with her three children while allegedly intoxicated.

California Highway Patrol officer Tom Olsen said on Monday night around 10:30 p.m., Jennifer Hansen, 35, was driving with her children east of Hughson.

She was traveling north on Lowe Road, which dead-ends at a building materials company situated between the canal and the Tuolumne River.

Olsen said Hansen allowed her vehicle to veer off the east side of the roadway, where it entered the canal.

Hansen and all three of her children, ages 12, 10 and 5, were able to escape from the vehicle as it slowly sank and eventually became fully submerged, Olsen said. Investigators believe Hansen and the 12-year-old helped the younger children out of the back seat.

Olsen said said other than the 12-year old having a complaint of pain, no one was injured and everyone had been wearing a seat belt.

They walked about a half-mile from the canal to a home where a resident called for help.

Officers arrived at the scene and conducted a DUI investigation. As officers tried to arrest Hansen on suspicion of driving under the influence, she fought with them, Olsen said.

“When she was in handcuffs she was kicking at officers and spitting on officers,” Olsen said.

Hansen was arrested on suspicion of three counts of child endangerment, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

Court records show she was charged in connection with the incident on Wednesday.

Olsen said a family member took custody of the children.

“It’s troubling to think a parent would place their own children in such a dangerous situation,” Olsen said. “We are grateful nobody sustained any significant injuries. The outcome could have been much worse.”