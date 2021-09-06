Update: Two juvenile victims airlifted after being shot near Newman Fall Festival

Two juvenile victims were airlifted to area hospitals after being shot Sunday night near the 50th Newman Fall Festival, according to a news release from police Monday morning.

The shootings occurred about 10:23 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fresno Street, just outside the southeast corner of Pioneer Park, where the festival was held. The festival schedule shows the carnival still was open at the time, and a youth dance party was underway.

The Newman Police Department said no further information will be immediately released about the ages, conditions or other identifying characteristics of the victims.

“This incident did transpire during the annual Newman Fall Festival, but it occurred just to the East of the festival location, Pioneer Park,” according to the news release. “Officers stationed in the park heard the gunfire and were able to get to the incident location very quickly.”

Officers interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and are working investigative leads, the news release says. As of Monday morning no suspect was in custody.

The festival began Friday afternoon and continued Saturday and Sunday with activities from morning until late night.

The only event on the festival schedule for Monday was a coed softball tournament at a different location, Barrington Park.