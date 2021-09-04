Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man in the head Saturday afternoon

A man was arrested Sept. 4, 2021, after he allegedly stabbed someone at a home near La Loma Junior High School, the Modesto Police Department said. lgerike@modbee.com

A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed someone at a home near La Loma Junior High School, police said.

Modesto Police officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Highland Drive where they found a man who had been stabbed in the head, Lt. Jason Grogan said.

The suspect, identified by witnesses as Johnny Jones, fled the scene, Grogan said. Other witnesses in the area told police Jones jumped the fence of a nearby house in the 400 block of North Santa Ana Avenue.

Officers found Jones hiding behind a shed in the back yard of the home, Grogan said. He was arrested and faces a preliminary charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

The man who was stabbed has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Grogan could not confirm if the victim knew Jones but said other people in the house did.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.