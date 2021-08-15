Update: Modesto police confirm identity of man accused of shooting officer Saturday night

Getty Images

Modesto police have confirmed the identity of the man accused in the Saturday night shooting of a police officer, who remained in critical but stable condition Sunday afternoon.

The jail booking log shows that Modesto resident Jesse James Collins Brooks, 42, faces three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, with an enhancement for using a firearm. He also faces one charge each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. Bail is set at $4.5 million.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot while serving a search warrant late Saturday.

The warrant was served at a home in the 3100 block of East Orangeburg Avenue following the arrest of a man who had led police on a chase that began around 10 p.m. when a traffic officer saw the man driving his motorcycle recklessly in the area near West Orangeburg and Enslen avenues.

The motorcyclist was followed, in part, by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department air unit, which spotted him going into the home on East Orangeburg east of Lakewood Avenue.

He eventually surrendered to officers, and was found to be in possession of drugs for the purpose of sales, according to a Modesto Police Department Facebook post early Sunday morning. The man’s name has not been released.

After obtaining the warrant, officers went into the home, where Brooks allegedly began shooting at them, hitting the officer. Police returned fire and injured Brooks, who was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and released into police custody.