Modesto police officer in critical but stable condition after being shot

A Modesto Police Department officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a search warrant late Saturday night.

The warrant was served at a home in the 3100 block of East Orangeburg Avenue following the arrest of a man who had led police on a chase that began around 10 p.m. after a traffic officer saw the man driving his motorcycle recklessly in the area near West Orangeburg and Enslen avenues.

The motorcyclist was followed, in part, by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department air unit, which spotted him going into the home on East Orangeburg east of Lakewood Avenue.

He eventually surrendered to officers, and was found to be in possession of drugs for the purpose of sales, according to a Modesto Police Department Facebook post early Sunday morning.

After obtaining the warrant, officers went into the home, where an adult male began shooting at them, hitting the officer. Police returned fire and injured the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and released into police custody and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and various weapons charges.

The officer, meanwhile, was taken to a hospital.

There was no update on his condition early Sunday morning.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

Brian Clark
Brian Clark has worked at The Modesto Bee since 1990.
