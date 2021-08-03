Crowbar, other burglary tools at community mailbox, Turlock police report; 2 arrested

Modesto Bee file

Turlock police arrested two men at the scene of a suspected break-in attempt on a community mailbox Sunday.

Officers responded at about 5:20 p.m. to the area of Park Street and North Soderquist Road, two blocks north of West Main Street.

They found a crowbar on top of the mailbox and other burglary tools in the suspects’ car, a news release from the Turlock Police Department said.

The evidence included shaved keys, glass-breaking tools, lock picks, a saw, wire cutters, wire strippers and a bag of suspected methamphetamine, the release said.

Both of the suspects are Turlock residents. William Haney, 30, is charged with vandalism to a mailbox resulting in more than $400 in damage, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Edwin Lopez, 27, is accused of possession of burglary tools and providing false identification. He also had outstanding felony warrants, police said.

The release said Haney claimed to be retrieving his own mail, but neither he nor Lopez live in that part of Turlock. No theft was reported at the mailbox.

Police urged caution by any residents who use community mailboxes, which serve multiple addresses at a single site.

“Identity theft and fraud is a crime that no one wants to be a victim of,” the release said. “If you receive your mail from a community mailbox, remember to retrieve your mail daily. If you’re going to be out of town for several days and are unable to have someone pick up your mail, contact the post office to hold your mail until your return.”

Mailbox theft or vandalism can be reported to the U.S. Postal Inspector at 877-876-2455.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER