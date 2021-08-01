Man, woman badly hurt in shooting along Yosemite Boulevard, Modesto police say

Two people suffered life-threatening wounds when shot in a Yosemite Boulevard parking lot at about midnight Saturday, Modesto police report.

Both victims, a man and a woman, are in serious condition, but the woman is stable, police Lt. Jason Grogan said Sunday morning.

The shootings occurred outside a private party being held in an event hall in the area of Yosemite and Riverside Drive, Grogan said.

No information on a suspect or the circumstances of the shootings was available Sunday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the shootings or has information that could help the case is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.