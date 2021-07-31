Crime
Fatal early morning stabbing reported in southwest Modesto; police seek information
A man was fatally stabbing at a gathering in southwest Modesto early Saturday morning, according to Modesto police.
At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Crocker Lane in southwest Modesto for reports of a subject who had been stabbed. Officers arrived and found an injured adult male, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Through their investigation they learned he had been injured after an altercation at a gathering.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injury. His identity has not been released yet. A suspect has been detained in the fatal stabbing, police said.
Police are seeking help from witnesses and the public about the incident. Those with information should contact Detective Gregory Booza at BoozaG@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
