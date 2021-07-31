Fatal early morning stabbing reported in southwest Modesto; police seek information

Sutter Avenue along with several streets in the area were closed down as Modesto Police other agencies engaged in a large search in the area of Sutter Avenue and Rouse Avenue after officers were shot at by suspects in a car being pursued by officers. A search continued into the early morning hours on Thursday for several suspects following the incident that began around 9pm Wednesday July 18th 2018. mbicek@modbee.com

A man was fatally stabbing at a gathering in southwest Modesto early Saturday morning, according to Modesto police.

At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Crocker Lane in southwest Modesto for reports of a subject who had been stabbed. Officers arrived and found an injured adult male, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Through their investigation they learned he had been injured after an altercation at a gathering.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injury. His identity has not been released yet. A suspect has been detained in the fatal stabbing, police said.

Police are seeking help from witnesses and the public about the incident. Those with information should contact Detective Gregory Booza at BoozaG@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.