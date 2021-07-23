Turlock man arrested in connection with child pornography investigation

A Turlock man was arrested and charged in connection with child pornography Thursday after a two-month investigation by the Turlock Police Department.

Turlock Police received three tips at the end of May about a residence in the 1300 block of Geer Road.

Detectives interviewed 26-year-old Vy Timmy Tuy on July 17 at his home. They were able to seize evidence of the alleged crimes, which was further processed at the police department.

Tuy was then arrested and faces three preliminary felony child pornography charges.

None of the victims appear to be local, police said.

Anyone with additional information related to this ongoing case can contact Detective Timothy Redd at 209-664-7325 or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 or tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.