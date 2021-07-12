Sheriff’s detectives looking for suspect after woman in a car shot in south Modesto

jfarrow@modbee.com

A woman in her 30s was shot in the back while in a vehicle in south Modesto Sunday afternoon, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Sgt. Erich Layton said the woman was shot on Bystrum Road near Eugene Avenue at about 3:30 p.m.

The victim’s boyfriend, who was in a nearby house, heard a shot followed by the sound of a horn and went outside to find his girlfriend’s vehicle partially on a curb.

It is unknown if she was driving or parked when she was shot, Layton said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Layton said another vehicle was seen fleeing north on Bystrum and the suspect is believed to be a woman. No other details were released.