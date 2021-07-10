Turlock man convicted of attempted murder, assault in domestic violence case

A 40-year-old Turlock man was convicted of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, threatening to commit a crime and domestic violence, Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced in a press release.

A jury convicted Salvador Madrigal Ramos on June 23 after a 13-day trial.

According to the release, Ramos stabbed two people on Sept. 25 after seeing them together in a car in Keyes. The victims had been driving through town to drop off a friend when Ramos, in another vehicle, began to chase them, forcing them to pull over.

Ramos then got out of his car, stabbed the driver in the arms and left leg and then approached the passenger, who was his girlfriend. He threatened to kill her and stabbed her twice in the temple, prosecutors said.

Ramos then took the victims’ car and drove to an apartment complex in Turlock, where witnesses said they saw Ramos and another man trying to clean up the blood left on it.

Police responded and located a bloody knife inside the victim’s car.

At the time of the stabbing, Ramos was out on bail in three possession of controlled substances for sale cases and one case involving evading a peace officer. He remains in jail awaiting a trial on separate charges related to those cases later this month. A sentencing date will be set after that trial is completed.