Police detectives investigating fatal shooting in west Modesto

A 38-year-old Modesto man was shot to death early Friday morning in west Modesto.

At 1:20 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Vine Street on a report of a man down, according to Sharon Bear, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. They began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

The suspect fled the area and remains at-large. There was no immediate information on the circumstances of the shooting.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.

If you witnessed the shooting or have any information about it, police are asking you to call Detective Randy Bolinger at 209-342-9162 or email bolingerr@modestopd.com. For an anonymous tip, call crime stoppers at 209-521-4636.