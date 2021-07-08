Shelter-in-place issued in Empire as Stanislaus deputies investigate possible shooting

Authorities are asking residents of a mobile home park in Empire to shelter in place, and others to avoid the area, as they investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

As of 2 p.m., no victims or suspects had been located, authorities said. However, deputies were seen detaining a man.

In an alert issued on social media Thursday afternoon, the department said, “The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is currently involved in police activity in 200 block of ‘E’ Street, as well as the Breezewood Mobile Home Park located in the 600 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. ... The tenants already on-scene can shelter in place, while others are urged to avoid the area entirely.”

Crime scene tape has been set up in the area on E Street, where neighbors said they heard gunshots.

Sgt. Luke Schwartz, a sheriff’s department spokesman, said the investigation is continuing.