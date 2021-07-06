Banned from guns: Man suspected of threatening Modesto mayor has record of similar acts

The man suspected of messaging death threats to Modesto’s Mayor was previously the subject of a restraining order obtained by the police that prohibited him from possessing firearms, according to court records.

The Gun Violence Restraining Orders (GVRO) was issued against Gopi Rajagopal in August 2019 after he allegedly made over 40 calls to 911 saying he would kill a woman in Merced and made suggestive drawings and notes referencing the Columbine school shooting.

Rajagopal, 45, was arrested Sunday after admitting to sending Facebook messages to Mayor Sue Zwahlen in which he threatened to kill her, according to Modesto police.

Lt. Steve Stanfield said Rajagopal never indicated how he planned to harm Zwahlen and no guns were found when police searched his home on Kimble Street in central Modesto Sunday.

No guns were found in 2019 either when officers served him with the emergency GVRO, but the order made it illegal for him to buy or posses any new guns.

Gun Violence Restraining Orders became a tool for law enforcement and others in 2016 when California became the third state to adopt a red flag law, designed to prevent gun violence.

Michael Hicks, who was a Modesto homicide detective in 2019, petitioned for a year-long GVRO for Rajagopal to extend the emergency 21-day order that had been obtained following several concerning events.

When Modesto police responded to Rajagopal’s home following the repeated 911 calls the evening of Aug. 17, 2019 his front door was open but a security screen was closed and locked, according to the petition for the GVRO. Officers could see him lying on a couch holding a cell phone, which had a open line to 911 dispatch.

Officers repeatedly knocked on the door and identified themselves but Rajagopal ignored them.

Detectives had learned that on the same day Rajagopal made dozens of 911 calls, Manteca police had contacted him at a bar at 6:30 a.m., according to the petition.

A bartender had called police when Rajagopal’s behavior became erratic and he refused to leave when the bartender cut him off. The bartender also found a newspaper on which Rajagopal had drawn pictures of guns and written statements that included “ Columbine style “ and “ Blow her at Aunties Salon,“ along with a phone number.

Manteca police called the phone number and contacted a woman who told them she works at ‘Auntie’s Salon’ and recently ended her friendship with Rajagopal “because he gets weird when he drinks,” according to the petition.

Hicks also learned Rajagopal was on probation for a drunk driving conviction with a prior conviction and that he’d made comments to a family member about harming himself the month before.

When the search warrant was served at Rajagopal’s home he told Hicks he was remorseful and ashamed of his actions and that he had no intention of harming his friend or anyone else.

He admitted his drinking was “a little out of control” but declined Hicks’ offer to get him in a substance abuse treatment program.

“I believe ... Rajagopal poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or to others by having in his custody or control, owning, purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm or ammunition,” Hicks wrote in the petition.

He went on, “Alcohol and drugs can give people excessive confidence (especially at high levels of intoxication), building up their courage to do something they would never attempt if sober.”

Stanfield said there was no indication Rajagopal was intoxicated when he was arrested following the threats made to Zwahlen on Sunday. “He was calm and compliant,” he said.

The GVRO issued for Rajagopal in 2019 expired in October and no efforts were made for it to be renewed. The orders can only be renewed if there is evidence a threat still exists.

Criminal charges for making annoying and harassing phone calls to 911, however, are still pending.

Rajagopal remained incarcerated, but not formally charged, Tuesday morning for his arrest related to the threats on Zwahlen.