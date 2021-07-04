Woman in critical condition after being stabbed in Motel 6 parking lot in Modesto

lgerike@modbee.com

A woman is in critical condition Saturday night after being stabbed in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue, police said.

Officers with the Modesto Police Department were called just after 9 p.m. to the motel for a report of a woman suffering multiple stab wounds, Lt. Chris Adams said.

A witness told police the woman walked toward the lobby after she was stabbed, but it was unclear what had happened beforehand.

Police are searching for one suspect related to the incident, Adams said.