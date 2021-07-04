Crime

Woman in critical condition after being stabbed in Motel 6 parking lot in Modesto

Lydia Gerike lgerike@modbee.com

A woman is in critical condition Saturday night after being stabbed in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue, police said.

Officers with the Modesto Police Department were called just after 9 p.m. to the motel for a report of a woman suffering multiple stab wounds, Lt. Chris Adams said.

A witness told police the woman walked toward the lobby after she was stabbed, but it was unclear what had happened beforehand.

Police are searching for one suspect related to the incident, Adams said.

Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service