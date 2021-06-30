Detectives investigate report of home invasion, death in rural Modesto

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

Stanislaus County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a Tuesday night report of a home invasion and a death along Modesto’s Blue Gum Avenue about 2 miles west of Highway 99.

The home invasion was reported in the 3900 block of Blue Gum, which is just east of North Dakota Avenue, said Sgt. Luke Schwartz, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman, in a Wednesday morning email. He said the incident occurred about 8 p.m.

The home is in a rural area dotted with orchards.

“I can confirm our detectives are currently investigating a report of a home invasion ...,” Schwartz said in the email. “When deputies first arrived, they found a person that was confirmed deceased at the house. This is preliminary information as investigators are still trying to figure out all the facts.”

Schwartz said he could not say more on how the person died but expected to provide an update Wednesday morning once he had more details from investigators.

