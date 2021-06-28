SWAT team arrests Turlock man accused of shooting at woman retrieving her belongings

Police early Monday arrested a man accused of shooting at a woman who was retrieving belongings from his south Turlock home.

Jon Russell Scott, 24, faces attempted murder and other charges following his arrest on the 800 block of Angelus Street, the Turlock Police Department reported.

Scott surrendered at 2:26 a.m., after about 40 minutes of negotiation with the SWAT team at the scene, a news release said.

It did not specify the relationship between Scott and the woman, who was shot at around 8 a.m. Sunday. It did say Scott was on parole for domestic violence.

The release provided these further details:

Police responded at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday to reports that a man was chasing a woman with a handgun on Angelus, and that shots had been fired.

Officers quickly located the victim at Soderquist Road and Vermont Street, about a block from the home. She declined treatment for minor injuries.

Police learned that the woman had gone to the home to retrieve her belongings earlier in the morning. Scott would not let her leave, and they got into a physical fight.

While the man went to get a handgun in another room, the victim locked a bedroom door and climbed out a window to escape. He fired the weapon as she ran down the street and yelled for people to call police.

Detectives took over the case later Sunday and started to prepare search and arrest warrants. They also arranged for SWAT and the Hostage Negotiations Team.

SWAT arrived at the home at about 1:45 a.m. Monday and announced its presence to Scott, who did not answer. Negotiators tried several times to call him on his cell phone, without success.

At 2:11 a.m., the suspect began to communicate via text message. He surrendered 15 minutes later. A firearm and other evidence were found inside the home.

Scott was booked into the Stanislaus County jail on seven felony charges: attempted first-degree murder, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, false imprisonment, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats and two counts of parole violation.

Scott remained in custody on $700,000 bail as of Monday afternoon.

People with information about the case can contact Detective Raul Garcia at 209-664-7314. They also can leave anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.