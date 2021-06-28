Two men shot during altercation in north Modesto, police say. Both expected to survive

Two men were shot in north Modesto late Saturday night during an altercation among several people who reportedly know one another, according to police.

At about 11:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the SummerView Apartments complex, 3601 Prescott Road, for sounds of gunfire, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Monday morning.

They found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conscious and alert and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, Bear said.

“Through further investigation, we learned a second gunshot victim (another adult male) self-transported to a local hospital,” she said in a text. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are being investigated, Bear said, and no suspect or suspects had been arrested as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.