A&W building damaged during rash of dumpster fires in downtown Modesto early Monday

One of several dumpster fires early Monday, June 28, 2021, in downtown Modesto spread to the storage building of the A&W restaurant on G Street. Modesto Fire Department

A rash of dumpster fires early Monday in downtown Modesto, one of which spread to the storage building of the A&W drive-in restaurant on G Street, is being investigated by police and the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, the Modesto Fire Department Engine 1 crew was dispatched to a trash fire on the

1100 block of H Street, according to a battalion chief’s incident summary, Immediately afterward, Engines 2 and 3, Truck 1 and a battalion chief were dispatched to a potential structure fire on 14th Street, where a dumpster on fire behind Janet’s Flowers & Wedding Chapel.

The battalion chief located four dumpster fires in a two-block area, with one threatening the A& W restaurant. The Engine 1 crew cleared its first call and was assigned to the A&W restaurant, where the storage building was now burning.

Engine 2 and Truck 1 assisted Engine 1, knocking the fire down quickly, according to the incident summary. “Crews found limited extension into the building.”

Because of the multiple simultaneous fires, another Modesto engine crew and a Ceres Fire Department engine crew also were dispatched to the scenes.