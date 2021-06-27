Crime

Manteca police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man after he’d been in an altercation

Modesto Bee file

Manteca police are investigating the death of a man Saturday night after he reportedly was involved in an altercation that evening.

According to a news release Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a deceased male in the emergency room.

At that point, they learned of the earlier altercation, so detectives were called out to follow up on the investigation.

The altercation occurred on the 200 block of North Main Street, where police located a crime scene and gathered evidence. The scene was cleared just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

The dead man’s name, age and place of residence were not released Sunday, nor was any additional information on the case. At this point, police stopped short of calling the death homicide.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact Detective Garret Morrison at 209-456-8212.

Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service