Manteca police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man after he’d been in an altercation

Manteca police are investigating the death of a man Saturday night after he reportedly was involved in an altercation that evening.

According to a news release Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a deceased male in the emergency room.

At that point, they learned of the earlier altercation, so detectives were called out to follow up on the investigation.

The altercation occurred on the 200 block of North Main Street, where police located a crime scene and gathered evidence. The scene was cleared just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

The dead man’s name, age and place of residence were not released Sunday, nor was any additional information on the case. At this point, police stopped short of calling the death homicide.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact Detective Garret Morrison at 209-456-8212.