Sonora man arrested after two people shot Wednesday at mobile home park

A man has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday morning double shooting at a Sonora mobile home park, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called just before 8 a.m. to the Cascade Mobile Home Park following multiple reports of a person shooting at someone in a vehicle. The sheriff’s SWAT team, which was training in the area, also responded to the call.

James Christopher, 62, of Sonora was standing on the front porch of a residence, and two people suffering from gunshot wounds were parked in a vehicle nearby. Deputies quickly began rendering aid.

The initial investigation found that Christopher was waiting on the porch with a pistol when his former romantic partner and an acquaintance drove up, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Christopher shot “many” rounds into the vehicle, the news release said, and both people sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Christopher stayed on scene after the shooting and was compliant when officers arrived and arrested him, the Sheriff’s Office said. He faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery and willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.