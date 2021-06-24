Ceres man arrested in stabbing death of his younger brother

Norman Krantz

A 66-year-old Ceres man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of fatally stabbing his younger brother.

At 8:37 p.m., Ceres police police were dispatched to a report of a man who had been stabbed at a home in the 2300 block of Sixth Street, north of Whitmore Avenue, according to a press release.

When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man lying in the front yard, not breathing and with a puncture wound to his torso.

Officers performed CPR one the man until paramedics and firefighters arrived.

“Despite these efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene and he was pronounced deceased,” according to the release.

The victim’s brother, 66-year-old Norman Krantz, was at the scene.

Investigators learned that the brothers had been in an altercation, during which Krantz allegedly stabbed his brother.

Ceres police Sgt. Keith Griebel said the victim walked outside and collapsed in the front yard.

He said he did not know what the confrontation was about or if the men lived at the house but said someone else inside the home called 911.

Krantz was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail. He had not yet formally been charged as of Thursday morning.