Woman killed in high-speed collision on Modesto’s Oakdale Road

A woman is dead following a high-speed crash on Oakdale Road in Modesto early Thursday morning.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling at high speed northbound on Oakdale Road around 2 a.m., said Modesto police Lt. Jason Grogan.

The driver lost control and spun into the southbound lanes, south of Wylie Drive, where it collided with another vehicle.

Grogan said the woman died at the scene and the man driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

He did not know if there were other people in the vehicle, how many people were in the southbound vehicle or the extent of any other injuries.

Southbound lanes of Oakdale Road were closed between Wylie and Scenic Drive until 8:45 a.m. while officers investigated.

We will update this story as information becomes available.