Sheriff’s Department investigating Sunday morning shooting at Modesto-area school campus

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday morning in the parking lot of Modesto Christian School.

The incident occurred in the 6 a.m. hour, department spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said by phone later in the day.

Someone reported seeing a man attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at the school, at 5755 Sisk Road in Salida, the sergeant said.

Ontel security officers confronted the man, who got into his own vehicle and reportedly tried to back over one of the security guards, Schwartz said. In defense of his partner, another officer fired at the driver, striking him at least once, the sergeant said.

Schwartz did not have information on the man’s condition, but he is being treated at a hospital and deputies have yet to hear “his side of the story.”

“As we gather more information, he very well may be arrested for assault on a security officer,” the sergeant added.