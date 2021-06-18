Turlock police investigating possible drive-by shooting near Fulkerth and Tully

Modesto Bee file

The Turlock Police Department is investigating reports of a Friday morning drive by shooting around the intersection of Fulkerth and Tully roads.

Officers responded to the area around 9:25 a.m., police Sgt. Michael Parmley said. Witnesses reported seeing someone in a white sedan shoot at and hit a blue sedan before the two vehicles drove off in opposite directions down Fulkerth.

Police have not yet been able to locate any suspects or victims, Parmley said. Officers are reviewing security footage from the area to see if they can identify the people involved.

Southbound Tully was momentarily closed to collect evidence, and police continue to investigate the incident.